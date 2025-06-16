Former WWE Star Recalls Working AEW’s Inaugural Event As The Timekeeper

In a fun bit of wrestling trivia, former WWE NXT star Karissa Rivera, also known to fans as Elektra Lopez, recently revealed that she played a surprising behind-the-scenes role at the very first AEW event.

Speaking on the Muscle Memory YouTube channel, Rivera shared that before signing with WWE, she was at AEW’s 2019 Double or Nothing debut show—not as a wrestler, but in a much different role.

“I actually, for the first show of AEW was there as well,” Rivera said. “I didn’t wrestle, but I actually rang the bell ringside. So funny.”

The appearance came during her time working across the independent scene and doing extra work for companies like Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. Though brief, her moment at AEW’s inaugural event places her at a unique point in modern wrestling history.

Rivera later signed with WWE, where she became “La Madrina” Elektra Lopez, the powerhouse enforcer of Legado Del Fantasma in NXT. She made a brief appearance on the main roster before being released earlier this year.

Now back on the independent circuit, Rivera’s diverse background—from bell ringer to faction leader—continues to highlight her deep experience across nearly every major North American wrestling promotion.

