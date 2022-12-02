Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime

Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go.

Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.

Young was eliminated from this week’s Impact Wrestling after being “stabbed to death” by Cody Deaner.

WWE released Young on April 15th, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson stated that there is no word on when Young will return to WWE.

Click here for complete Impact Wrestling results. Here is a clip from the segment: