Former WWE Star Returning To In-Ring Action

Not all WWE wrestlers will stay in the business after leaving; some will retire and pursue other careers, while others will change careers and work in the wrestling industry as managers, announcers, producers, or trainers.

Chris Hero achieved success in ROH before joining WWE from 2011 to 2013. He returned in 2016 for his second run, working in NXT as well as for the NXT UK brand before being released in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Since then, he hasn’t wrestled. Hero began working as a full-time producer earlier this year.

Hero made an appearance for West Coast Pro Wrestling on Saturday night, where he made the save after Timothy Thatcher continued to attack JT Thorne after their match.

Hero told Thatcher that if he needed to take advantage of someone, he was his man. He challenged him to a match at the West Coast Pro Whiplash event on November 17th, and he would get the matchmaker version of himself. Instead, he’d get the standout performer.