Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring For The First Time In Almost Two Years

WWE released a lot of talent during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020–2021, including stars from the main roster and NXT. Despite the fact that the company has never been more profitable, the company attributed the release of these wrestlers on budget cuts.

Tyler Breeze was a victim of those cuts, but after nearly two years away from the ring, he’s ready to return.

Despite his in-ring abilities, Breeze was mostly used as a comedy character in WWE from 2010 to 2021. He was a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Fandango.

The former WWE superstar will appear at the Prestige Wrestling Roseland 6 event on September 1st in Portland, Oregon.

The promotion noted in a tweet that he is now billed as ‘BREEZE.’ This will be his first promotional appearance. On the June 16, 2021, edition of NXT, he teamed with Fandango to defeat Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel).

Breeze has been running the Flatbacks Wrestling School in Florida with Shawn Spears since his departure from WWE.