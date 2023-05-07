Former WWE Star Returns To The Company To Work As A Producer At Backlash

WWE will bring back former performers to use them in a variety of roles, one of which is as a Producer/Coach who acts as a match’s or segment’s agent. They have to assist in explaining what the creative team wants from the wrestlers. In the case of matches, they will contribute to the story of the match and its ending.

Brian Kendrick, a former WWE star, returned as a Producer for Saturday’s Backlash PLE.

He was scheduled to make his AEW debut the day after receiving his release from WWE in February 2022, but that was scrapped after fans shared old videos of him making conspiracy theories about the Holocaust and other topics.

In November of last year, Kendrick was back in the WWE, producing the Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi SmackDown Women’s Title match at Survivor Series alongside Jason Jordan. Many people, including WWE employees as well as fans, were surprised by this. Later, it was claimed that Rousey requested to work with Kendrick as a Producer as a one-off.

Kendrick and Jamie Noble produced the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest while they were both working as producers at Backlash, according to PWInsider.

It’s unclear if Kendrick is already back with the company full-time or if this was just a tryout.

Speaking of Kendrick, he recently spoke exclusively with PWMania.com. He discussed his career, his thoughts on different companies, and who would be his dream opponent in 2023. You can check out the complete interview below: