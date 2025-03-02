Former WWE Star Returns To The Ring At A SMASH Wrestling Event

Former WWE star Cassie Lee, who has been out of in-ring action since October of 2023, made her return to the ring at a recent SMASH Wrestling event. Lee defeated Alexia Nicole in a singles matchup, then challenged Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for a match this April.
Lee cut a promo immediately following the match and revealed that Jessie McKay would join her.
Cassie Lee calls out Jody Threat for the Smash Wrestling women's title in April and she's bringing Jessie McKay with her! pic.twitter.com/IM11umIAgW
— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 1, 2025