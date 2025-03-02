Former WWE Star Returns To The Ring At A SMASH Wrestling Event

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE star Cassie Lee, who has been out of in-ring action since October of 2023, made her return to the ring at a recent SMASH Wrestling event. Lee defeated Alexia Nicole in a singles matchup, then challenged Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for a match this April.

Lee cut a promo immediately following the match and revealed that Jessie McKay would join her.

 

