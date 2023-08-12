Former WWE Star Reveals He ‘Almost Didn’t Make It’ Following A Stroke In 2020

Impact Wrestling announced this week that D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray (Team 3D/The Dudley Boyz) will reunite for the 1000th episode of Impact at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

D-Von Dudley discussed the upcoming reunion during his appearance on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “I’m excited about that. I really am. I mean, it’s been almost 10 years since I’ve been in the ring. It’s like riding a bike, getting off of it, and getting right back on it again. I think I’m excited about that. I’m waiting to see how much I got left in the tank for me to go. For me and Bubba to go back and do our thing. I can’t wait.”

Why it’s significant for him to come back for one more match:

“Well, number one, you know, I’ve had some health issues and I think that’s one of the biggest things for me. Because of the fact that I had the stroke in 2020 and I almost didn’t make it, I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for my wife, who I love dearly, and who really, you know, saw that I was having a stroke. The stroke is a very silent killer, and to go through that, and to be able to only have 25% on my left side, and then had to go to rehab, you know, two or three different rehabs to rebuild that up, and then my personal trainer really helping me to get back to where I was, and then all of a sudden, only six to seven months later, to now go through back surgery, you know, I had L4, L5, and S1 pretty much fused with titanium bolts and everything. So to go through all of that within a short period of time within each other, and now all of a sudden having the opportunity to get back with Bubba, and to be on the 1,000th episode of Impact, and to relive the glory that we once had, I think it’s great. I’m really looking forward to this and see how much I’ve got left.”

If he would want to do this if he felt like he had another year left in him.

“Absolutely. Like you always say, I want us to be KISS. I want us to really put the makeup on for the last time, go out and hit the greatest hits, have a great time with the people, have a great time with each other, and just make history again. I would love that.”

