Former WWE Star Reveals He Gained 306 Pounds And Developed Diabetes

This week on the “Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco welcomed legendary WWE manager Slick as their guest.

Jerry Brisco and Bradshaw provided an update on Black Bart’s health:

Brisco said, “Black Bart is battling cancer.” Bradshaw said, “Bart got a go fund me. I’m not sure the exact link, but if you type that in the Google search, it’ll take you to it, and there’s only one. Bart’s daughter or his granddaughter set it up and 100% of the money is going directly to Bart’s cancer treatments. You know, even though he has insurance, he’s still paying about 600 bucks out of pocket every time he goes to chemo and he can’t work because he’s sick from the chemo. So apparently the news, and I say apparently, I talk to Bart all the time, fortunately, it’s very good. Apparently, he’s getting out of the woods. They didn’t give him much chance at all at living and it looks like he is going to live and maybe be even cancer free, but he still has about two months left to chemo. So he feels absolutely horrible all the time because that chemo just really wrecked his body.”

Slick confirmed that Butch Reed was supposed to have a run with the Intercontinental Championship:

“They bought Butch in to mimic Hogan and dye his hair blonde and he was supposed to become Intercontinental Champion. That’s what they brought him up there for. He started missing shows and then they lost confidence in him and that was the end of that.”

Slick revealed he got up to 306 pounds and became diabetic two years ago:

“You know, two years ago, I weighed 306. Then I lost 61 pounds because I’m a diabetic and the weight wasn’t good for me at all. Thanks be to God, I’m feeling better now. I started drinking a lot of water. No tea. No lemonade. No soda. Eating salads. Eating only fish, baked chicken and turkey. That’s it. No bacon. No pork. No other meat. Another thing is I was walking 6-9 miles a day, 7 days a week.”

