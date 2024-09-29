Former WWE Star Reveals She Was Asked To Return In The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE star Layla appeared on the “They Made Their Way To The Ring” podcast to discuss various topics, including how the company asked her to return to the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Layla said, “I was asked to one. I do remember it was a legends one. I was asked, but at that time I was completely shut off. I haven’t watched Evolution. I will look at it. I watched the Royal Rumble that I was asked to be part of when Kelly Kelly and Melina came back. I did watch that one.”

On if she would consider making her return in a future Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

“Never say never.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.