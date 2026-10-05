Former WWE Star Reveals UFC Talks Before Choosing Pro Wrestling

Before becoming known to WWE fans as Rezar, Gzim Selmani had opportunities to continue pursuing a career in mixed martial arts, including talks with the UFC and multiple offers from Bellator.

Selmani entered professional wrestling with an extensive combat sports background in MMA and kickboxing. His submission victory over Oli Thompson in 2014 proved particularly significant, attracting attention from several major organizations.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Selmani revealed that Bellator made multiple offers for his services, while discussions also took place with the UFC. However, at just 18 years old, the UFC wanted him to gain additional experience before moving forward.

“At the time, we had multiple offers from Bellator, and we had some talks with the UFC as well, but the matchmaker thought I was still too young, as I was only 18,” Selmani said.

“I think nowadays it would have been fine, but back then they wanted me to gain some more experience. The Oli Thompson fight definitely put me on the map.”

That performance also caught WWE’s attention and ultimately helped send Selmani’s career in an entirely different direction.

Selmani said WWE began pursuing him following the Thompson fight, with William Regal playing an important role in convincing him to relocate to the United States and begin training at the company’s Performance Center.

“I was also scouted by the WWE after that fight. They were very keen on me going over to the United States to train in a performance center. William Regal really wanted me there, and they convinced me.”

Selmani went on to have two stints with WWE as Rezar, best known as one-half of The Authors of Pain.

Following his professional wrestling career, Selmani returned to combat sports and is currently signed with BKFC. He made his promotional debut in March, picking up a knockout victory.