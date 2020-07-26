Former WWE Star Reveals Why He Can’t Watch WWE Anymore

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Rico Constantino commented on why he can’t watch WWE television anymore:

“I think there’s a lot neglected in WWE, especially right now. I can’t watch the product. I can’t watch it at all, especially now. It’s not like a boxing match or an MMA fight, or a football game, or basketball. They don’t need fans in the stands, it’s good to have fans in the stands, but they compete. You can have football go without fans in the stands. They are still going to play, players are going to play their hearts out. They are doing what they do best. Unfortunately, wrestling needs that fan interaction. The thing I cannot take is when the guy comes out and he gets on the turnbuckle and lifts the belt, to who? Come on guys. Please. Rey Mysterio’s going to wrestle, you both come out and wrestle, just do what you do. And you’re pulling people from the Performance Center? That’s sad to me.”