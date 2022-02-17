Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka Buddy Matthews could end up being the third guy:

“I did hear some talk that this [Buddy Matthews] would be the third guy. I don’t know that, but it’s certainly something that’s been talked about. So, I would say that could be the case.

He’s a good wrestler. It’s just a question on how you position him. I know people in WWE who absolutely, you would not believe how much they raved about him. I know Gabe Sapolsky was on Twitter going like, when he was in 205 Live, he was like the best wrestler in the world.”

It was previously reported that AEW has shown interest in having Matthews join the company.