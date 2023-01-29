Former WWE Star Samuray Del Sol’s Opponent Named For His Upcoming DDT Pro-Wrestling Debut

Former WWE star Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) will be making his DDT Pro-Wrestling debut on March 21st at the Judgement 2023 event which is scheduled for Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

At the January 29th Sweet Dreams 2023 show, we found out who Samuray Del Sol will be facing in his debut for the promotion. It will be Samuray Del Sol vs Yuki Ueno on March 21st at Judgement 2023.

Judgement 2023 is being billed as the “Longest 5 Hour Special in Korakuen History”

Here is the updated card for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Judgement 2023: