Former WWE Star Savio Vega Hospitalized

Savio Vega was rushed to the hospital on Saturday and is currently there.

On Twitter, the IWA Puerto Rico promotion announced that the former WWE star had been hospitalized. According to the most recent update, he is currently being tested and is in a stable condition.

“Yesterday, Saturday, Savio Vega had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency. He is still under treatment. You need to rest to recover as soon as possible. He has his phone at hand to communicate only with his relatives. We request space. Thanks. In an update for our fans, Savio Vega is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery. http://iwapuertorico.com.”

As a former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion and WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion, Vega achieved success in the World Wrestling Council. He became well-known during his 1994–1999 tenure with the WWF. Before switching to the Vega gimmick, he first worked under the Kwang gimmick.

Immediately after leaving WWE, he worked for the IWA promotion (International Wrestling Association). Savio has recently worked as an agent for MLW and occasionally wrestles.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Ayer sábado Savio Vega tuvo que ser trasladado de emergencia a un hospital. Aún se encuentra bajo tratamiento. Necesita descansar para lograr recuperar lo más pronto posible. Tiene su teléfono a la mano para comunicarse solo con sus familiares. Solicitamos espacio. Gracias. pic.twitter.com/tLwxZlJjcA — IWA Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022