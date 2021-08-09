Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg Is “Horrible” and Feels The Company Is “Desperate”

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE:

“He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”

Dupree also commented on WWE continuing to bring back Goldberg:

“To me they [WWE] must be desperate. That’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have.”