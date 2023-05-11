Former WWE Star Says “Don’t Always Meet Your Heroes” When Asked About Chris Jericho

Former WWE star Paul London recently spoke with Wrestling Then And Now for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, London was asked for his thoughts on various wrestlers. London said the following about Chris Jericho…

“Chris Jericho? Honestly, I am trying not to censor or mute myself now but – don’t always meet your heroes, you know. Don’t always meet your heroes. I loved Jericho as a kid. As you start to work with guys, you see different sides of them.”

