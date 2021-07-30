Former WWE Star Says He’s Being Attacked Online By The “WWE Cult”

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE stars Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett received backlash on Twitter for comments that Maria made in response to a quote from Vince McMahon. Here is what Maria wrote:

Mike responded to criticism from fans and then tweeted about how he was being attacked by the “WWE cult” over something that was said by Maria:

