Former WWE Star Says He’s Being Attacked Online By The “WWE Cult”

Former WWE stars Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett received backlash on Twitter for comments that Maria made in response to a quote from Vince McMahon. Here is what Maria wrote:

Wow. To think of human beings as pawns on a chessboard. That must be one of the most elitist things I’ve heard in a while. I could never think of mothers, children, fathers, people in that way. People are people. Playing with peoples lives is cruel. https://t.co/pRiMkk6tea — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2021

I’m bothered by it in every industry that has this as their culture that they cultivate. My brother is in the military, my dad was a prison guard, my mom worked in a nursing home. I have a much broader understanding than the very small scope you are trying to put on me. https://t.co/Sf4YxghhFs — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2021

Mike responded to criticism from fans and then tweeted about how he was being attacked by the “WWE cult” over something that was said by Maria:

Why are you tweeting me over something my wife said? Do strong women intimidate you? But good job sucking up to the billionaire who fired mass amounts of people during the worst health crisis in 100 years, when he didn’t have too. His & your lack of empathy is disgusting. Be well https://t.co/052FlBxECW — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021

I am. Looney Tune man told me to stop talking about something I wasn’t talking about. Are any of you guys ok? You seem to just feed off each other’s lunacy. https://t.co/wxBK3CYIoh — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021

Also, I didn’t tweet anything. My wife did. Homeboy got so fired up about my wife’s tweet he wrote to me to stop tweeting. That’s some next level craziness. https://t.co/Up7VxlBULB — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021

I’m great. Wife and kids are healthy. I work for an actual WRESTLING company now. All is well in the Bennett household. Thank you for asking 🙏🏻 https://t.co/cMpXOSdwNo — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021

The fact that you think because everyone does it, it makes it ok, is why it keeps happening. Grow a backbone. https://t.co/O714HuIgun — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021