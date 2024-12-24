Former WWE Star Says He’s Not Signing With AEW Amid Recent Appearances

Fans shouldn’t expect Matt Cardona to join AEW full-time despite his recent appearances with the promotion.

Last week, Cardona came up short in his challenge for the ROH World Heavyweight Title against Chris Jericho at Final Battle. While Cardona’s merchandise is listed in AEW’s official shop, and Dave Meltzer previously reported that AEW had offered him a contract, it seems Cardona has no immediate plans to sign.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select addressed the speculation during a Q&A session:

“There had been rumors of him being offered a contract. I don’t know if that’s true or whatever the case may be there, but he had told people that he wasn’t signed and wasn’t signing as of now with AEW. The details are far and few between.”

Following the match, Cardona suffered an ankle injury and was seen using crutches. However, the injury is not believed to be serious, and Cardona’s future plans remain open for speculation.