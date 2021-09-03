Former WWE Star Says The Company “Quite Literally” Saved His Life

Following the news that former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger passed away, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote that “WWE sent out a message to talent today noting that they provide counseling services if they are in need of help.”

Former WWE star Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) responded to Sapp’s tweet and said the following:

“I certainly don’t want to make this about me but this is important to speak up about. WWE paid for 6 months of my therapy & quite literally saved my life. Not everything is what it seems. People who are truly suffering from mental illness learn how to to hide it well. Reach out.”

You are loved. — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@kennymarquez) September 2, 2021