Former WWE Star Says There Was Talk Of Renewing Their Contract Prior To Recent Departure

Many wrestlers struggle to adjust from the independent scene or another promotion to WWE because they must learn what Triple H refers to as the WWE system or WWE playbook. Things are done differently in the company, and they send new talent through NXT regardless of experience to get used to the WWE style. When someone joins the company from another country, the transition is even more difficult because they must also adjust to living in the United States.

Sareee (Sarray) worked in WWE for a few years but only worked in 23 matches.

Sareee joined the promotion in February 2020 after achieving success in Japan and left in March of this year after deciding to leave after not appearing on television for several months.

She will return to the ring on May 16 when she faces Chihiro Hashimoto. This will be her first match since August 2022.

The former WWE star revealed to Web Sportiva that there was talk of renewing her contract.

“I didn’t fight on the main roster, but I felt that I had learned enough in WWE. I was able to absorb the spirit of entertainment that I had been missing. There was talk of renewing the contract, but I wanted to do wrestling that I believed in, and at 27 years old, I was at my most physically active, so I thought, I will regret it if I don’t do the wrestling I have wanted to do for a long time now.”

Regarding her overall WWE experience, she stated that she had no regrets and that it had been positive.