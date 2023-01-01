Former WWE Star Seemingly Teases a 2023 Royal Rumble Return

As Mike and Maria Kanellis did in 2017, it has been reported that former WWE stars Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green might return to the WWE. Cardona commented on his 2022 and appeared to tease a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance by including a Rumble-style/New Year’s Eve countdown in his social media post.

Cardona wrote, “2022…without a doubt…my favorite year of my career. This run was never about proving anybody wrong…it was about proving myself and my supporters right. Now what am I gonna do in 2023 to top 2022?! Leave your comments in 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1……”

You can check out Cardona’s complete tweet below: