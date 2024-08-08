Former WWE Star Set To Compete For The AAA World Cruiserweight Title At TripleMania XXXII

AAA recently announced that former WWE star Matt Riddle will be competing at their TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City event on Saturday, August 17th, where he will be vying for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Komander and Laredo Kid.

