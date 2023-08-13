Former WWE Star Set To Make NJPW Debut

Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors and Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey tournament matches are among those scheduled for the All Star Junior Festival, which NJPW will hold on August 19.

Enzo Amore (Real1) will make his promotional debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the event.

Amore debuted in the business in 2012 after signing with WWE and training in NXT. Before being paired with Big Cass, he made his television debut as a heel.

On the RAW following WrestleMania 32 in 2016, Amore and Cass made their main roster debut, confronting The Dudley Boyz. Cass turned on Amore the following year, and they feuded until Amore joined the 205 Live roster, where the show was built around him being the Cruiserweight Champion.

Amore left WWE in 2018 and has since worked for MLW and other promotions.

The former WWE superstar will compete at the All Star Junior Festival alongside Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie against Rich Swann, The DKC, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Rocky Romero and Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato in a ladder match, East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO, and YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker are also confirmed for the show.