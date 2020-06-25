Former WWE Star Shares Story Of Jon Moxley Being Frustrated Backstage In WWE

During an interview with Lewis Nicholls, The Ascension’s Viktor commented on Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) being frustrated backstage in WWE. Here is what he said:

“One of the best things I can ever actually remember from seeing somebody in a locker room do was, it was supposed to be [Jon] Moxley and [Baron] Corbin at a PPV. And it was the last TV before it. And something happened to where their whole match got cut, and they only had so much time to do something. And I remember the writer coming in to Mox and telling him this. And Mox goes, ‘What the f**k!’ And he’s about to say something like, ‘I can’t believe it,’ and I see him like, look around the locker room. And that was one of the locker rooms where its jam-packed of a bunch of 205 Live that aren’t doing anything at the time, and a bunch of other guys who are struggling. And he just goes [sigh] ‘F**k it.’ You know what I mean? So it’s hard. Everybody there is fighting, and [it] just never stops. So it’s — yeah. It was like a hard thing to deal with.”

