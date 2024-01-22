Former WWE Star Shows Interest In Being A Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

It’s officially WWE Royal Rumble week, with the event just days away, and there’s a lot of speculation about who might make a surprise return to the company by competing in either the Men’s or Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winners of each match will compete for a title of their choice at WrestleMania 40.

Victoria Crawford, also known as Alicia Fox in the ring, could be one of those surprises. She debuted in WWE in 2008, and once on the main roster, she joined the ECW brand. In 2010, Fox won the Divas Championship. She won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse.

Her last WWE appearance was in January 2022, when she unexpectedly entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Aside from her WWE career, Fox appeared on a Reality of Wrestling show last year, demonstrating her talent and versatility in the industry.

As seen below, Fox responded to a tweet asking who people wanted to see return in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and Fox appeared to be interested in doing so. There have been no reports on whether she will take part in the match.

Should Fox be in the match, she could share the ring with another former WWE star, AJ Lee.