Former WWE Star Suggests That Talent Should Refuse To Perform

Former WWE star Ryback issued the following statement on Twitter in regards to WWE planning to resume live television production during the Coronavirus pandemic:

Now is the time for ALL wrestling talent to stand together and refuse to perform. Nothing changes without courage and right now the world has your back like never before. Wrestling will become so much better once @vincemcmahon is out completely. So do it for your kids. @wwe 👎 — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) April 12, 2020

Nothing but love Michael, you seem very angry. I walked out and let my contract expire and have chosen not to wrestle as I await stem cell procedures 15-18 which have fixed my back and shoulder while I care for my injured dog with disc disease. Hope you have a great Easter. 🙏 https://t.co/jaETLe9yUy — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) April 12, 2020