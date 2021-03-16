Former WWE Star Takes Aim At Miro In Defense Of Jim Cornette?

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Miro issued a public warning to Jim Cornette for referring to Penelope Ford as Kip Sabian’s “slutty girlfriend” during Cornette’s podcast and Cornette then issued a response to Miro.

The following message was written on what appears to be the official Facebook account of Charlie Haas:

“Hey Rusev, see what happens when you open your mouth at Jim Cornette. One of the greatest minds in this business. A) respect your elders. B ) you have no say. You let them book you to watch your wife get banged by Lashley. Please. Well deserved with this shit tag match on Dark.”

Cornette retweeted a screenshot of the comments: