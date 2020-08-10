Former WWE Star Talks About Large Contracts That Were Offered

Former WWE star Brian Myers recently did an interview with David Penzer. Here are a couple of highlights.

Large contracts being offered by WWE: “Yea, it was astronomical. Once someone said no, then it went up for everybody. It kept happening. It wound up being what it was, which was too good to be true. It was more money than I ever imagined making in this business. The big thing for them was the years. Everybody’s contract was 5 years. The boys were calling it the ‘Please don’t go to AEW contract.’ I was thinking I’m very comfortable here. I enjoy it. I’m set up for post in ring stuff. I’m more than fine with signing this.”

Being released during a pandemic: “I was shocked. I think one of the things that messed my head up was literally the day before in one of my group chats we were talking about it. One of my friends, and I don’t need to say his name, but he’s very involved, said that will never happen. They will never let anyone go during a pandemic because that would look so bad. Fast forward to now, 90+ days later, and they are the only wrestling company letting people go during this pandemic. It’s still baffling to me. I’ve moved on. I don’t care anymore and I’m excited to be with Impact.”

(Quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)