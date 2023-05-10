Former WWE Star Teases In-Ring Return After Years Of Inactivity

Whether it’s the demanding travel schedule, the physical harm done to the body, or the mentally taxing nature of the profession, professional wrestling is a difficult business for everyone. Others will never have the chance to compete in front of large crowds, while some wrestlers achieve success and work for major promotions.

Throughout his pro wrestling career, Mark Jindrak has worked for top promotions like WWE, WCW, AAA, and CMLL. He and Sean O’Haire won the WCW Tag Team Championship twice between 1999 and 2001.

He showed a lot of potential in the WWE, but despite having successful runs with Garrison Cade and Luther Reigns, things didn’t turn out as many had hoped. He was even considered for Evolution before WWE chose Batista to be aligned with Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. From 2001 to 2005, he worked for WWE.

Jindrak traveled the world working after being fired in 2018. He took a break before making a comeback in 2022 and working three matches in Mexico, but he hasn’t wrestled in a year.

The former WWE superstar mentioned that he’s thinking about going back into the ring during his appearance on Developmentally Speaking.

He said, “Lately I’ve been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don’t know. That’s the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would’ve maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there’s still a chapter to write, honestly.”

You can check out the complete interview below: