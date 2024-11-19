Former WWE Star Teases One More Match In The Company

WWE is less than two months away from holding the Royal Rumble. As the event approaches, fans will speculate on who the company may bring back as surprises for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. This could provide an opportunity for one star to wrestle once more in the promotion.

Mickie James is a pioneer in modern-day women’s wrestling. She has contributed to the advancement of the division and the ability of women to compete on an equal footing with men. She has had success in both WWE and TNA during her career. Her final TNA match came in 2023, when she defeated then-Knockouts Champion Trinity at Bound for Glory. James’ last WWE match was in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

James is willing to working another match for WWE or TNA. A fan stated on X, “I’m not sure what’s next for Mickie James, but I would like to see her have one more match. @MickieJames #OneMoreMatch whether it’s in WWE or TNA.”

James said, “I think we might could make that happen… 🤠” James last wrestled for IWR on September 12th, when she wrestled in a tag team match.