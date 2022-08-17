Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement

Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede.

The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas.

James last competed for Impact Wrestling in July, when she defeated Chelsea Green. After the match, James told the camera crew, “You’re only as good as your last match,” and she was sent home. Many people thought this was just a storyline retirement at the time.

However, James has recently hinted at retirement. On Twitter, the former WWE star replied to a fan’s question about being Asuka’s tag team partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling.”

She also posted the following on Twitter on August 10th, “I appreciate you. Honestly, I’ve been so blessed & love my fans so much! I wouldn’t have had all this without you. What is left for me to prove anymore? What else can I do? Id rather bow out screaming ‘Womens Wrestling Matters’ from the top of the mountain than the valley.”