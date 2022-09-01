Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed

The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode.

Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.

Additionally, Impact has revealed the following for tonight’s episode, which airs on AXS at 8pm ET:

– Mickie James returns to Impact with a major announcement

– Mascara Dorado (fka Gran Metalik) debuts vs. Alex Zayne

– Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey defends against Kenny King

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. newcomers JD Griffey an Exodus. BTI airs every Thursday at 7:30pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.