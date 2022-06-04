Former WWE Star Trends Following Comments on CM Punk’s Injury News

CM Punk announced on the June 3rd, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage that he is injured and would require surgery. Former WWE star Ryback tweeted “Karma Rules” shortly after the segment aired.

Ryback and Punk have quite a long history together, dating back to their 2012 WWE feud. Working with Ryback “took 20 years off my f*cking life,” Punk stated in 2014.

With more quote retweets than likes, the tweet rapidly became “ratioed.” As fans rallied to Punk’s defence, “Ryback” became a hot topic on Twitter, and here are some of the reactions:

