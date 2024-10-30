Former WWE Star Tucker Retires From Pro Wrestling

Levi Cooper, aka Tucker Knight, has retired from professional wrestling.

Knight, real name Levi Cooper, signed with WWE in 2013 and worked in NXT before joining Otis as a tag team. They achieved success together and were promoted to the main roster in 2019.

The following year, WWE separated them during the draft. Tucker was released in 2021. During his time with the company, he held the 24/7 title twice.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda reported that X Knight had left professional wrestling to become a high school wrestling coach.

Tucker last wrestled in 2023 at the DEFY Heathens event, where he competed in a DEFY Wrestling Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Title Battle Royal. Schaff defeated Cooper, Curry Man, Eddie Pearl, Mile Deville, Ricky Gibson, and Sebastian Wolfe.