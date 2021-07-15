Former WWE Star Tucker Reveals Ideas That Were Pitched For His Character

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Levi Cooper aka Tucker talked about ideas that he pitched for his character including himself and Otis barbecuing food backstage:

“So, the barbecue, I tried to get that going for me and Otis both, right? I wanted that to be another thing for us, just because tag teams are always like… There’s usually only one tag team story going on, on television at the time, the championship story. And then, like, if you can weave your way in other places… So for me, I was thinking, ‘OK, well, I don’t want it to just be our turn every few months to be in the title picture. Let’s figure something where where you can just… Put us in the back corner, we’ll barbecue and people can just come and interact with us. Like you’re not going to be able to convince me you ain’t going to get good content doing that.’ And somebody can come over and kick our barbecue over and it’s on, or whatever. But that was around the time that we were moving to Fox and I think I just didn’t stay on it. Like, I didn’t understand kind of which other buttons to keep pressing and how to… It was a good idea and Vince [McMahon] liked the idea, but I think the timing of it was wrong.”

“I pitched the golf guy for myself, kind of like a country club d*ckhead. You know, I like golf. I’m like, ‘Well, I know all the jargon of golf. You know, I could throw out all the lingo and talk about I’m going to hit you upside the head with the birdie,’ you know what I mean? ‘They’re making bogeys’ – whatever it is!”