Former WWE Star Tucker Shoots On The Split of Heavy Machinery

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, former WWE star Tucker commented on the split of Heavy Machinery:

“I was never told (about the split) really. The first time I found out that it might happen was at TVs the day that we did the Talking Smack segment (for the draft), I found out a couple of hours before that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this Talking Smack thing where they’re gonna say that like…’, but it wasn’t like a hard split really, because they were just putting us on different brands and they were kayfabing everybody on what was up. And then a few weeks later we do the El Gran Gordo thing with Otis in a mask pretending not to be Otis, and then I think the split happened two days after that. I wasn’t booked that day, the day the split happened, I wasn’t booked to be on the show that day. And then I got a call at like 1:00 in the afternoon saying, ‘Hey, we need you to come to the arena’. I’m like, ‘Okay…’. And then I wasn’t even told until, I don’t even know, like 3:30 or 4:00 what was gonna go down. And that plans changed a couple of times, and looking back on it, I don’t know this, but I’m very sure, I feel confident that the way that it happened was so that I wouldn’t ask a bunch of questions, and so that I would kinda be frazzled into doing it, which is exactly what ended up happening.”

“So honestly I didn’t really get any answers on that (plans for Otis’ Money in the Bank run) either. I think that Otis getting the briefcase was a real last minute decision, I believe, I don’t know that either. The truth of the matter is, no I don’t really have any set answers, I didn’t get any, I feel like I was definitely lied to straight to my face on multiple occasions.”