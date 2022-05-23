Former WWE Star Urges People To Stand Against Abortion and Homosexuality

In response to a New York Magazine piece that compiled a guide to accessing an abortion, former WWE star Chad Lail (Gunner) sent the following tweets on his Twitter account:

“This is disturbing. This is evil. Disgusting. It’s a living baby insider the womb. Mothers who think this is your only choice it’s not? There are many willing to help. Adoption, money, etc

I will adopt the child. Our Father weeps”

Lail also tweeted the following:

“Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth”

