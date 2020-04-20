Former WWE Star Used On Tonight’s Raw?

It looks like we could see one of the recently released WWE Superstars show up on RAW tonight. The show is to air live from the WWE Performance Center.

WWE Backstage’s Ryan Satin noted on Twitter how he’s heard that one of the talents released last week could appear on tonight’s RAW episode.

“Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight,” he wrote.