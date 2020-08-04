Former WWE Star Vents About Mustafa Ali Not Being A ‘Top Guy’

Former WWE star Mike Bennett commented on Mustafa Ali not being pushed as a “top guy” in WWE. Ali did not appear on RAW this week but did wrestle a match during the Main Event taping.
Much love my dude. I still got a little soul left in the tank. https://t.co/uq0lQgftEr
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 4, 2020
The dude is an A+ wrestler, A+ promo and an A+ human. No brainer to me. https://t.co/J65Xf3ziZk
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020
Plenty. You rotate and elevate. You don’t rely on a few. You make a Star and have them make new stars. It’s a tale as old as time. https://t.co/OtXwKboPH2
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020
What’s funny is fans used to say AJ was to small to be a top guy. Everything is impossible until it’s not. https://t.co/uLZA15DzgD
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020
Oh absolutely. I was lied to numerous times, but I fell for it. That’s on me. I’ve learned and I’ll grow from it. https://t.co/rcVHrUTPUT
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020
Wait so you can only work at WWE to talk about WWE. Yikes. Lots of folks better be quiet. I’m still a fan and always will be. https://t.co/ScILNM8jyK
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020
It’s a process for the guys they want it to be a process for. My point is let the talent speak for itself. Not the perception of one man, who clearly has lost his touch. https://t.co/BNBYAFc8ZO
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020