Former WWE Star Vents About Mustafa Ali Not Being A ‘Top Guy’

Former WWE star Mike Bennett commented on Mustafa Ali not being pushed as a “top guy” in WWE. Ali did not appear on RAW this week but did wrestle a match during the Main Event taping.

Much love my dude. I still got a little soul left in the tank. https://t.co/uq0lQgftEr — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 4, 2020

The dude is an A+ wrestler, A+ promo and an A+ human. No brainer to me. https://t.co/J65Xf3ziZk — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

Plenty. You rotate and elevate. You don’t rely on a few. You make a Star and have them make new stars. It’s a tale as old as time. https://t.co/OtXwKboPH2 — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

What’s funny is fans used to say AJ was to small to be a top guy. Everything is impossible until it’s not. https://t.co/uLZA15DzgD — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

Oh absolutely. I was lied to numerous times, but I fell for it. That’s on me. I’ve learned and I’ll grow from it. https://t.co/rcVHrUTPUT — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020

Wait so you can only work at WWE to talk about WWE. Yikes. Lots of folks better be quiet. I’m still a fan and always will be. https://t.co/ScILNM8jyK — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 4, 2020