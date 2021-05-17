Former WWE Star Vents About Society, Says “The System Doesn’t Give A F*ck About You”

Former WWE star Austin Aries has been vocal about society and government on his Twitter account. Here are some of the latest comments from Aries:

Stop listening to “experts” and “leaders” who have long been profiting from human sickness and suffering. I stopped listening over 20yrs ago and began to educate myself on how to take my nutrition, health, wellness and happiness into my own hands. Now 43, I think I’m doing ok. pic.twitter.com/A8s8vHAYo3 — Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) May 13, 2021

I seriously can’t comprehend what the fuck has happened to our civilization this past year. The amount of fear mongering trauma and brainwashing that has occurred has left a drove of people literally scared stupid…all while being convinced they’re the smart, virtuous ones. — Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) May 13, 2021

Just admit it, many of you won’t, don’t, or can’t think for yourself. You were never taught how to because the system never wanted you to. They’ve outsourced free thought, just like every other basic human survival tool, to make sure you remain completely dependent on them. — Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) May 14, 2021

It’s amazing and sad how many of the “I wear my mask to protect others because I care” crowd has now shifted to “I got my vax, but I’m still gonna wear my mask because I don’t trust other people.” Trying to make sense out of this nonsense has become futile. — Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) May 17, 2021