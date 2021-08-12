Former WWE Star Wants A Match Against AEW TNT Champion Miro

Bronson Reed, who was recently released from WWE, tweeted out the following message on Thursday night:
“Griding
In
Violence
Every
Match
Every
Moment
Is
Reality
Of … course”
The first word of each letter spells out to “GIVE ME MIRO” which would indicate that Reed is looking for a match with the current AEW TNT Champion. WWE NXT stars reportedly have 30-day non-compete clauses which would make Reed available to appear for AEW shortly after the All Out PPV.
Reed also posted a video of himself in the gym:
32, big and strong. pic.twitter.com/EtWWkWzr3l
— JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 11, 2021