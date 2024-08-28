Former WWE Star Was “In Awe” Of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May At AEW All In 2024

Former WWE talent Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, discussed Toni Storm vs. Mariah May from the 2024 AEW All In PPV event on her podcast.

“The girls got on the screen so I was like, ‘Teo, come watch what Mommy used to do.’ And it was really cute because it was Toni Storm vs. Mariah May and he was just in awe from their entrances and he was watching them wrestle. I found myself cheering on Mariah May and Teo wanted Toni Storm so we were just having this fun little moment.

I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and the performances at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, there is a women’s match to watch if you’re not like a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like ‘I want to watch something.’ Their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)