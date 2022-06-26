Former WWE Star Wins NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

As the second Strong Openweight Champion after defeating Tom Lawlor on Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong, former WWE superstar Fred Rosser (Darren Young) has won gold for the first time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As part of the stipulation, he was required to leave the promotion if he lost the match.

For Rosser, this is his first major singles title. He had previously won the WWE Tag Team Champion with Titus O’Neil as The Prime Time Players.

Fred Rosser is refusing to give in in our main event, but may be left with no choice! Watch NOW: https://t.co/ldAvP7PF1h#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RjwgMjWLWQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022