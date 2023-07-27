Former WWE Star Worked As A Producer On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has not only continued to expand their roster, but they have also brought in fresh faces behind the scenes.

All Elite Wrestling invited in Scott “Taylor” Garland aka Scotty Too Hotty to work the show as a coach/producer for Wednesday’s Dynamite in Albany, NY. Pwinsider broke the story first.

Scotty began his career in 1989, working in several areas before signing with WWE in 1997, where he found success in 1998 as a tag team with Brian Christopher, forming Too Much, later known as Too Cool.

He was a wrestler for WWE until 2007. He held the Tag Team Titles twice and was the Light Heavyweight Champion once while in the promotion. He made several appearances for the company throughout the years while continuing to work on independents. He returned to WWE in 2016 as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center before resigning in early 2022.

Scotty was brought in by AEW for a tryout in the position and is likely to stay around for at least the next several weeks, according to PWInsider.

