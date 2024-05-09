Former WWE Star’s Nephew Set To Make His AEW Debut

AEW has brought in a well-known name for this Saturday’s episode of Collision in Vancouver.

TNT Champion Adam Copeland will defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bryan Danielson in one of the show’s matches, which were announced on Wednesday night. It will also feature “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, Dynamite Kid’s nephew, in his promotional debut.

It will happen when he faces Dax Harwood in the singles competition. He made his wrestling debut in 2018 with the Billington Bulldogs, where he occasionally worked alongside his brother Mark.

They have worked together in Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as with MLW from 2022 to 2023. They last competed for the MLW in January 2023. Tony Khan made the announcement, as shown below.

The Dynamite Kid, also known as Tommy Billington, was ahead of his time in terms of ring style. He and his cousin Davey Boy Smith were also known as one half of the tag team The British Bulldogs.

He was a former WWE Tag Team Champion and a star of the Stu Hart-led Stampede Wrestling promotion. He also had some memorable matches with Tiger Mask. Dynamite Kid ended up in a wheelchair after losing use of his left leg in 1997 as a result of back and leg injuries sustained throughout his career. Billington had a stroke in 2013 and passed away on his 60th birthday in 2018.

Collision will be followed by a live Rampage show on Saturday night.