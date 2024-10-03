Former WWE Stars Set For Chris Jericho Cruise: Six On The Beach 2025

Former WWE Superstars are in the mix for a new tournament coming to the next Chris Jericho Cruise.

This week, it was announced that the 2025 Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea will set sail with “Six On The Beach” from January 31 – February 4 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Scheduled as part of the Chris Jericho Cruise is the 2025 Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournament, which features former WWE Superstars Real1 (Enzo Amore) and Elijah (Elias), as well as AEW star “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington and “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari vying for a shot at Michael Oku.

“The 2025 Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Number One Contender Tournament is set and this ring is gonna rumble,” the announcement read. “‘Kid Chocolate’ Mo Jabari, Real1, Elijah and ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington will compete for the chance to face Michael Oku in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournament.”

The announcement continued, “Will he hold onto his title?!? Book your cabin today and be there when it all goes down! (Don’t forget, guests who book before November 1 will receive the FIRST EVER ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER JERICHO-SIGNED ITEM onboard!).”

For more information, visit ChrisJerichoCruise.com.