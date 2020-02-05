Former WWE Superstar Announces Departure From Twitter

Former WWE star Austin Aries announced on Twitter that he is taking a break from the social media site:
I didn’t become a professional wrestler to be famous or a celebrity or a brand. I just really loved pro wrestling.
There’s so much I’d go back and tell that kid now, 20yrs later. And if I could, I’m not so sure he’d chase that same dream again.
As someone who’s struggled with mental health my whole life, I have to be aware when things aren’t serving me, or worse, contributing to my depression. Unfortunately, @Twitter has become that, the negativity too much. So I’ll be stepping away for now. Thanks for following. 🖤
