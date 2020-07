Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew, who competed as Cameron and also appeared on Total Divas, made her AEW Dynamite debut on this week’s show during an interview segment with Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose.

Ariane will be teaming up with Nyla Rose as part of the Deadly Draw AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament. The tournament begins this Monday night at 7PM Eastern on AEW’s YouTube page.