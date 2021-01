Former WWE Superstar Calls Out Mick Foley

Former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) has been vocal on Twitter about politics and wrote the following about WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:

Public education destroyed the mind of @realmickfoley. Its sad to see communism attacking America in broad daylight while clueless humans like Mick call America a "democracy." America was NEVER a democracy. America is a Republic. MASSIVE DIFFERENCE! pic.twitter.com/RRHiO20DaD — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 13, 2021

When communists print a nations currency, communist enlsave that nation. America is under attack. Communism is here in America and it seeks to destroy your minds and take away your freedoms and liberties. @TheRock @realmickfoley @samizayn @davebautista all support communism. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 13, 2021

Morley was temporarily blocked on Twitter for violating the platform’s “Child Sexual Exploitation Policy” yet he continues to make claims about United States President elect Jon Biden’s son Hunter:

TWITTER REFUSES TO ALLOW ANY EVIDENCE POSTED AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN BEING A PEDOPHILE. LAW ENFORCEMENT FAILS IN THEIR DUTIES, DA's FAIL IN THEIR DUTIES. PEDO HUNTER REMAINS FREE. TWITTER AND LAW ENFORCMENT ARE PROTECTING PEDOPHILES. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 13, 2021

I'M BACK! BUT NOT FOR LONG YOU TWITTER COMMIES!!! THE QUESTION REMAINS! WHY HAS HUNTER BIDEN NOT BEEN ARRESTED FOR RAPING CHILDREN? WHERE ARE THESE SO CALLED "HERO" COPS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT? AND OF COURSE LEFTIST PEDO ENABLERS REFUSE TO ADMIT BIDEN IS A PEDO EVEN WITH FACTS. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 12, 2021