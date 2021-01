Former WWE Superstar Calls Out The Rock For ‘Selling His Soul’

Former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) has been vocal on Twitter with criticism of the social media network. Morley also called out celebrities such as The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger but one of his tweets was removed for violating the terms of service.

SO DISAPPOINTED AT @Schwarzenegger ! ANOTHER HUMAN WHO SOLD OUT AMERICA TO COMMUNIST CHINA. THIS TRAITOR IS OF THE SAME ILK AS ANOTHER AMERICAN SELL OUT @TheRock ! THESE DELUSIONAL HUMANS ROSE TO WEALTH & FAME UNDER AMERICAN FREEDOM. THEY ARE NOW PULLING THE LADDER UP BEHIND THEM

I PRAY TO MY LORD JESUS CHRIST THAT MY FOE #DonaldJTrump WILL EXCERCISE HIS STATIST "AUTHORITY" TO ARREST @JOEBIDEN, @BARACKOBAMA AND OTHER COMRAD CRIMINALS AND STOP THE COMMUNIST ATTACK ON AMERICA!

MY FIGHT IS FOR FREEDOM IN MY LIFE TIME OR MY KIDS LIFE TIME. #AbolishGovernment

— Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 11, 2021